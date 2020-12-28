$158.09 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $158.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.26 million and the highest is $158.91 million. Ducommun posted sales of $186.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $629.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $641.40 million to $652.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1,093.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 217,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DCO traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,905. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.58.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

