$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,940. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.