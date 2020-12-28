20,600 Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.77 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

