$263.88 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce $263.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $263.86 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $174.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $875.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.38 million to $875.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.