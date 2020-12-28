$28.13 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $28.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.69 million and the highest is $28.57 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $118.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.88 million to $119.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.22 million, with estimates ranging from $142.07 million to $142.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITI. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $237.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.17.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Iteris by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Iteris by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 97,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

