$283.25 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $283.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.30 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $258.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 2,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,512. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

