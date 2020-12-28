$31.65 Million in Sales Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) to report $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum reported sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year sales of $104.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $113.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $158.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million.

GDP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,794. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

