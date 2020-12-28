$323.10 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $323.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.20 million and the lowest is $314.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $310.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

UMPQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 525,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,015. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 207,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.