$33.17 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report sales of $33.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.40 million. Kamada reported sales of $32.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $134.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $135.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $103.23 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $106.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,623. The firm has a market cap of $289.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 61.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Kamada by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

