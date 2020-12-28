$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report sales of $376.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Forterra reported sales of $363.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Forterra by 219.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

FRTA stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

