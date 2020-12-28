$389.26 Million in Sales Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will post $389.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.40 million to $390.12 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

DHC stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $991.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

