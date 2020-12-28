$737.43 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce sales of $737.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $675.29 million and the highest is $800.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $888.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

TTWO stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,194. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $205.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

