$753.03 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $753.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.28 million. Terex posted sales of $885.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 22,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

