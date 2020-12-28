88mph (MPH) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $3.66 million and $812,645.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for about $32.28 or 0.00118970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00131583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.00626938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00168124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00058765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016881 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

