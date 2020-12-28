Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

AGD stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

