Accenture (ACN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accenture (NYSE: ACN):

12/21/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $282.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/18/2020 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $278.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $303.00.

12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $265.00 to $303.00.

12/15/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $269.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $257.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,733,049 shares of company stock valued at $158,694,195. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

