Accenture (ACN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accenture (NYSE: ACN):
- 12/21/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $282.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 12/18/2020 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $278.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $303.00.
- 12/18/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $265.00 to $303.00.
- 12/15/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2020 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2020 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/20/2020 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $269.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2020 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $257.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.90.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,733,049 shares of company stock valued at $158,694,195. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
