Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $33.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 554.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. Equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

