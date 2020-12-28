AdEx Network (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $35.88 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $35.88 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00308333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.30 or 0.02169313 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,031,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,889,380 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

