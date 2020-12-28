Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.88

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.88, with a volume of 989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,870.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

