Aegon (AEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aegon (NYSE: AEG) in the last few weeks:

12/21/2020 – Aegon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/18/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/15/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

12/14/2020 – Aegon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2020 – Aegon was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/8/2020 – Aegon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/19/2020 – Aegon had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 29,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 1,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aegon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aegon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

