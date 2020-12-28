Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $670.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

