AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

