Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 960,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 349,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $298,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,952,927.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $904,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

