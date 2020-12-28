Akropolis Market Cap Reaches $23.79 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $23.79 million and $4.01 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00624133 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00160458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00323975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

