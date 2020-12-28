All Sports Price Down 15.3% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $92,725.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. During the last week, All Sports has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00046698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00300848 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00030787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.60 or 0.02179787 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.