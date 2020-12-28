AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. BidaskClub raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AB stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

