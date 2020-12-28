Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.09

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.09 and last traded at $59.23, with a volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $59,643.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,594 shares of company stock worth $16,846,936. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at $12,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

