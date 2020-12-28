Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

Altice USA stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

