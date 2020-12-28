American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $39.00 Average PT from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other American Public Education news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,209 shares of company stock valued at $99,025. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 12.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 20.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. 2,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,981. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $461.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.