American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) & QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) Critical Review

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and QMed (OTCMKTS:QMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of QMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Renal Associates and QMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -2.04% -3.56% -0.24% QMed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Renal Associates and QMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 3 0 0 2.00 QMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Renal Associates currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.24%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than QMed.

Risk and Volatility

American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QMed has a beta of 4.74, suggesting that its stock price is 374% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Renal Associates and QMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $822.52 million 0.48 -$13.79 million $0.26 44.00 QMed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Renal Associates.

Summary

QMed beats American Renal Associates on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

QMed Company Profile

QMed, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in providing disease management services to health plans and federal government. QMed, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Eatontown, New Jersey.

