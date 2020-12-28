American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Up 14.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 6,419,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 480% from the average daily volume of 1,107,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

AREC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.72.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

