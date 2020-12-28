Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CHCT stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.