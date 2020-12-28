Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

CHCT stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

