Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,834 shares of company stock valued at $20,550,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

