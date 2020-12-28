Analysts Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.15 Million

Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will announce sales of $111.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $131.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $160.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year sales of $342.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $394.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $508.22 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $552.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 40.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

