Analysts Anticipate SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. SSR Mining posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SSR Mining.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.42. 92,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,678. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,834 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,073,000 after purchasing an additional 272,433 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.