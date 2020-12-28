Analysts Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Post $4.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce $4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $3.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $13.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 417.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day moving average is $162.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

