Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.41. Renasant posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after buying an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 259,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.40. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

