Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings of $5.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $11.71. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,512.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.45. 13,638,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,497,100. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

