Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 336,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after buying an additional 238,001 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,204,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,547,000 after buying an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,191.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

