Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target at $18.00

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $349.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

