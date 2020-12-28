Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target at $512.00

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $512.00.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $608.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $573.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

