Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target at $36.50

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,647.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,285,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,656,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,320,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,293,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.