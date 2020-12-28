Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $10.88

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $4,077,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,745,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,084,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 179,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.33 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

