Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $9.37

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FTI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after buying an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,418 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

