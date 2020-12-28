Analysts Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $9.37

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.37.
FTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th.
Shares of FTI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $21.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after buying an additional 6,067,272 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,375.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,525,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,418 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 200.8% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.