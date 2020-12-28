Analysts Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $4.50

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of UBX opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of Unity Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 348,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

