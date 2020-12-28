Analysts Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Target Price at $13.30

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,750 shares of company stock worth $559,825. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

