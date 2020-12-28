Analysts Set Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Price Target at GBX 462

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.04).

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.92) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 485.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47. Vesuvius plc has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 529.50 ($6.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

