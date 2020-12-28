Analyzing Apache (NASDAQ:APA) & Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG)

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) and Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apache and Trans Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Given Apache’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apache is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apache and Trans Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.41 billion 0.85 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and Trans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51% Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Trans Energy Company Profile

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

