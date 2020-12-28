Analyzing PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PriceSmart alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PriceSmart and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

PriceSmart presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.25%. Given PriceSmart’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PriceSmart is more favorable than Tuesday Morning.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PriceSmart and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $3.22 billion 0.86 $73.19 million N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.09 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of PriceSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PriceSmart and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.37% 9.67% 5.34% Tuesday Morning -19.01% -137.12% -24.88%

Volatility & Risk

PriceSmart has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Tuesday Morning on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.