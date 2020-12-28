API3 Price Down 14.7% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One API3 token can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00007826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00130847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00626987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00159381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00324920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016937 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

